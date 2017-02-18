N Korean man arrested over Kim-Jong Nam murder: Malaysia police

-
Malaysian police said today they had arrested a North Korean man, the fourth person to be detained in connection with the murder of the half-brother of the North's leader.
The man was carrying Malaysian documentation issued to foreign workers, which identified him as 46-year-old North Korean citizen Ri Jong Chol, when he was arrested on Friday evening, according to a police statement.
He is the first North Korean to be arrested in connection with the case, after detectives detained a 25-year-old Indonesian woman named Siti Aishah and her Malaysian boyfriend, along with a woman carrying a Vietnamese passport identifying her as Doan Thi Huong, 28.
North Korean state media has remained silent on the murder of Kim-Jong Nam at Kuala Lumpur airport on Monday, which Seoul has blamed on poison-wielding female agents working for Pyongyang.
