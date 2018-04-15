Nafta agreement could come in weeks, Pence and Trudeau say in Peru

-
-
US Vice President Mike Pence said on Saturday he was leaving a summit of Latin American countries in Peru very hopeful that the United States, Mexico and Canada were close to a deal on a renegotiated NAFTA trade pact.
Pence told reporters it was possible that a deal would be reached in the next several weeks.
The vice president also said that the topic of funding for US President Donald Trump's proposed wall on the US border with Mexico did not come up in Pence's meeting with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto.
