Nancy Pelosi leads Congressional delegation to India, Nepal

The delegation will also visit Germany and Belgium

Top Democratic leader is leading a bipartisan to and focusing on strengthening bilateral economic and security relations, her office has said.



The delegation will also visit Germany and Belgium with an aim to focus on global economy, bilateral and multilateral relations and human rights.



Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, the first Indian-American woman to be elected to the US House of Representative, will be accompanying Pelosi on the trip, a statement said on Thursday.



"Our bipartisan delegation travels at a vital time in the US relationship with India, and our NATO partners," said Pelosi, who is also former Speaker of the US House of Representatives.



"Our delegation looks forward to meetings on how we can strengthen our economic and security relationships, as well as addressing challenges ranging from regional Russian aggression to global human rights," Pelosi said in a statement, without giving the details of the trip.



Other members of the are Jim Sensenbrenner, Eliot Engel, Jim McGovern, Betty McCollum Judy Chu and

