Nancy Pelosi leads Congressional delegation to India, Nepal

-
ALSO READPramila Jayapal makes eleventh hour bid to nullify Trump's presidency Pramila Jayapal becomes 1st Indian-American woman to be elected to US House Banning immigrants would end America's incredible experience: Joe Biden Indian-American lawmakers slam RHC for backing immigration ban Paul Ryan re-elected as House of Representatives Speaker
-
Top Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi is leading a bipartisan Congressional delegation to India and Nepal focusing on strengthening bilateral economic and security relations, her office has said.
The delegation will also visit Germany and Belgium with an aim to focus on global economy, bilateral and multilateral relations and human rights.
Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, the first Indian-American woman to be elected to the US House of Representative, will be accompanying Pelosi on the trip, a statement said on Thursday.
"Our bipartisan delegation travels at a vital time in the US relationship with India, Nepal and our NATO partners," said Pelosi, who is also former Speaker of the US House of Representatives.
"Our delegation looks forward to meetings on how we can strengthen our economic and security relationships, as well as addressing challenges ranging from regional Russian aggression to global human rights," Pelosi said in a statement, without giving the details of the trip.
Other members of the Congressional delegation are Jim Sensenbrenner, Eliot Engel, Jim McGovern, Betty McCollum Judy Chu and Joyce Beatty.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU