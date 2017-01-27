Nasdaq opens higher on strong tech results

The S&P 500 and the Industrial Average looked set to open little changed on Friday, but the was on track for a higher open following strong from tech companies.

Microsoft rose 1.9 per cent to $65.50 in premarket trading, while Intel gained 0.4 per cent to $37.71 after the two companies reported quarterly above Wall Street expectations.

The post-election rally reignited this week following a solid start to earnings season and optimism over President Donald Trump's pro-growth initiatives, catapulting the Dow above 20,000 for the first time and giving the benchmark S&P 500 its best two-day performance in seven weeks.

All three major indexes were on track to post weekly gains.

"The market has had a strong, solid rally and there's a pause to evaluate and react to the next set of data and other catalysts that could move the market," said Andre Bakhos, managing director at Janlyn Capital in Bernardsville, New Jersey.

Trump's business-friendly decisions since taking office on Friday include signing executive orders to reduce regulatory burden on domestic manufacturers and clearing the way for the construction of two oil pipelines.

"Actions speak louder than words and the fact that Trump has signed numerous executive orders since his inauguration continues to heighten hopes of the proposed fiscal stimulus measures materialising," said Lukman Otunuga, research analyst at FXTM.

Dow e-minis were down 11 points, or 0.05 per cent, with 16,071 contracts changing hands at 8:35 am ET (1335 GMT).

S&P 500 e-minis were down 0.25 points, or 0.01 per cent, with 85,805 contracts traded.

100 e-minis were up 7.25 points, or 0.14 per cent, on volume of 17,615 contracts.

Early fourth-quarter earnings have also boosted sentiment and are now expected to show growth of 7 per cent, their biggest increase in two years, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Of the 146 companies that have reported earnings through Thursday morning, 69.2 per cent have topped expectations.

economic growth slowed more than expected in the fourth quarter with gross domestic product increasing at a 1.9 per cent annual rate, below the 2.2 per cent rise expected by economists.

Another set of data showed new orders for made capital goods increased more than expected in December, with non-defense capital goods orders, excluding aircraft, rising 0.8 per cent. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 0.5 per cent rise.

Starbucks fell 4.2 per cent to $56 in premarket trading after the world's biggest coffee seller trimmed its full-year revenue forecast.

Google parent Alphabet was down 1 per cent at $848.51 after it posted fourth-quarter profit below analysts' estimates.

Colgate-Palmolive fell 4.5 per cent to $65.15 after the personal products maker's fourth-quarter revenue missed estimates.