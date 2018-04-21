Natalie Portman skipped Israel award event over Netanyahu's speech

Oscar-winning actress Natalie said she chose not to attend a ceremony in to accept a million-dollar prize because she did not want to be seen as supporting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who was scheduled to speak at the event.

Portman’s decision, which she said was “mischaracterized by others,” had caused a minor backlash in on Friday after organisers of the prestigious Genesis Prize award ceremony said they cancelled the prize-giving.

The group had quoted a representative of who said recent “distressing” events in caused the actress to back out.



This led many to interpret her decision as connected to the criticism of for its military response to Palestinian protests on the Gaza- border during the last few weeks, in which 35 Palestinians were killed.

Some ministers in Netanyahu’s right-wing government said appeared to have been manipulated by the Palestinian-led campaign to boycott

“Let me speak for myself,” said later in a statement posted on Instagram. “I chose not to attend because I did not want to appear as endorsing Benjamin Netanyahu, who was to be giving a speech at the ceremony.”

said she did not support the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, which aims to isolate over its treatment of Palestinians.



“Like many Israelis and around the world, I can be critical of the leadership in without wanting to boycott the entire nation,” she said. The Genesis Prize has been awarded since 2014 to individuals for excellence in their professional fields and “who inspire through their dedication to the Jewish community and Jewish values”.