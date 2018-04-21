Natalie Portman skipped Israel award event over Netanyahu's speech

-
ALSO READPoland defends PM's Holocaust remark after Benjamin Netanyahu's outburst 37k African migrants in Israel in limbo as govt flip flops over deportation Indo-Israel friendship is a match made in heaven, says Benjamin Netanyahu Israeli PM to meet Trump in US as aide turns state witness in graft probe UN asks Trump to tread with caution on Jerusalem; China critical of move
-
Oscar-winning actress Natalie Portman said she chose not to attend a ceremony in Israel to accept a million-dollar prize because she did not want to be seen as supporting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who was scheduled to speak at the event.
Portman’s decision, which she said was “mischaracterized by others,” had caused a minor backlash in Israel on Friday after organisers of the prestigious Genesis Prize award ceremony said they cancelled the prize-giving.
The group had quoted a representative of Portman who said recent “distressing” events in Israel caused the actress to back out.
This led many to interpret her decision as connected to the international criticism of Israel for its military response to Palestinian protests on the Gaza-Israel border during the last few weeks, in which 35 Palestinians were killed.
Some ministers in Netanyahu’s right-wing government said Portman appeared to have been manipulated by the Palestinian-led international campaign to boycott Israel.
“Let me speak for myself,” Portman said later in a statement posted on Instagram. “I chose not to attend because I did not want to appear as endorsing Benjamin Netanyahu, who was to be giving a speech at the ceremony.”
Portman said she did not support the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, which aims to isolate Israel over its treatment of Palestinians.
“Like many Israelis and Jews around the world, I can be critical of the leadership in Israel without wanting to boycott the entire nation,” she said. The Genesis Prize has been awarded since 2014 to individuals for excellence in their professional fields and “who inspire others through their dedication to the Jewish community and Jewish values”.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU