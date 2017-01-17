NATO chief confident of Trump's commitment despite recent criticism

The Secretary-General of was confident that the President-elect of the would remain committed to the Alliance after taking office, despite his recent criticism of the organisation.

On Sunday, said in an interview with a German daily that is "obsolete" and accused Chancellor of committing a "catastrophic mistake" with her refugee policy to allow nearly 890,000 refugees into the country in 2015.

Spokesperson Oana Lungescu said that chief Jens Stoltenberg was "absolutely sure that the next US administration (under Trump) would remain committed to NATO", Efe news reports.

In the interview, said that he considered the 28-member Atlantic Alliance to be "very important", but he noted that it was designed decades ago and has not concerned itself specifically with fighting terrorism.

He also said that many members of the alliance do not invest the required percentage of their GDPs in defence.

"The countries aren't paying their fair share so we're supposed to protect countries," said in the interview. "There's five countries that are paying what they're supposed to. Five. It's not much," adding that this was "unfair" to the US. is due to take office on January 20.