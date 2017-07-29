Nawaz Sharif's ouster internal affair of Pak, doesn't affect CPEC: China

termed Nawaz Sharif's disqualification from public office as an "internal affair of Pakistan" and said that it will not impact China- involving 'One Belt, One Road (OBOR)' initiative, that includes China- Economic Corridor (CPEC) as its "flagship" project.

Reacting to the political changes in Pakistan, arising due to the Supreme verdict in the case, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lu Kang said during a press briefing, "We believe that the China- will not be affected by the change of the situation inside stands ready to work with to continue jointly building the [One] Belt and [One] Road."

The Supreme on Friday disqualified Prime Minister from holding public office in a landmark decision on the case.

expressed hope that various parties and sections in could "prioritise state and national interests, properly deal with their domestic affairs, maintain unity and stability, and keep focusing on the economic and social development."

The all-weather friendship between and has withstood the test of times, Kang added.

resigned from the Prime Minister's office, roughly one year before the scheduled general elections. It is the second time in Pakistan's 70-year history that the Supreme has disqualified a sitting prime minister. In 2012 then prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani was disqualified over contempt of charges for refusing to reopen a corruption case against the sitting president Asif Ali Zardari.

Speculation is rife, however, that Nawaz has suggested his brother and Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif be the party's contender for the post.

The Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) has announced Punjab Chief Minister and Nawaz Sharif's younger brother Shehbaz Sharif as the next Prime Minister of

The appointment came after a high-level meeting, the Geo News reported. Shehbaz will steer the country until the next general elections scheduled for 2018.