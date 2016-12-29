Nawaz Sharif thanks China for Pak's fourth nuclear power plant

Pakistan Prime Minister has thanked China for extending cooperation in the nuclear field and said the two countries are also actively cooperating in many other areas, including construction of roads, motorways, airports and upgradation of Pakistan Railways.

The Premier made this remark while inaugurating Chashma III, the country's fourth nuclear power plant, in Mianwali.

The new power plant will add 340 megawatts of electricity to the national power grid and is a joint collaboration between the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission and China National Nuclear Corporation, reports Radio Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the vice-president of China National Nuclear Corporation in his speech said the cooperation with Pakistan in nuclear energy is reflective of the strategic relationship between both countries.

Sharif reiterated that electricity load-shedding will be eliminated, adding all efforts will be made to ensure that it becomes affordable by 2018.

During his speech, the prime minister also slammed the opposition and said that politics of sit-ins will lead the country to nowhere, adding those doing so must refrain from it.

"Have mercy on this nation, your sit-ins are proving destructive for this country," Sharif said in a veiled reference to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf protests against corruption in the wake of Panama Papers leaks.