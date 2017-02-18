TRENDING ON BS
Need to support Pakistan's efforts to combat terrorism: US

Pakistan Army had on Friday claimed that it killed 100 terror suspects

Press Trust of India  |  Washington 

Amid reports of a crackdown on terror hideouts by the Pakistan army, the United States of America has said that it is in its long-term interest to support Islamabad's efforts to combat violent extremism and build a more stable society.

"We believe that US' long-term interests are best served by supporting Pakistan's efforts to combat violent extremism and build a more stable, tolerant, democratic society," a State Department spokesperson told PTI while responding to reports that the Pakistan Army attacked suspected militant hideouts close to the Afghanistan-Pakistan border.

"We've seen the reports. We'd refer you to the government of Pakistan," the official said.

"Pakistan has suffered greatly at the hands of terrorists and violent extremists," the official added.

The United States has long stood in solidarity with the people of Pakistan and all those who fight the menace of terrorism, the spokesperson said.

"We are grateful for the sacrifices, the Pakistani military and people have made in combating terrorism, shutting down terrorist safe havens and restoring government control to parts of Pakistan that have been used as terrorist safe havens for years," said the spokesperson.

Pakistan Army had on Friday claimed to have killed more than 100 suspected terrorists in retaliation to an Islamic State suicide bombing at a crowded Sufi shrine in the southern Sindh province that claimed over 80 lives.

