Nepal will hold parliamentary and provincial elections on November 26, a giant leap towards cementing stability in the politically unstable country after holding two phases of local polls.

The decision was taken during a Cabinet meeting held this morning here, according to officials.

"The government took the decision to conduct the elections after holding consultations with the Election Commission (EC)," Minister for Information Mohan Bahadur Basnet told reporters.

The EC will work out the details of the elections.