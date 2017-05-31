Nestle launches YIYANG powder to target China's ageing population

For decades, has tried to get its infant milk powder into the hands of China’s new mothers with promises of brighter, healthier babies. Now it’s trying to do the same for the elderly. Last week, the company launched “ YIYANG Fuel for brain TM senior milk powder,” a formula designed to help China’s seniors “refuel their brains and start a new smart life.”

The announcement didn’t get quite the hype that products targeted to China’s millennials do. But it may yet prove more consequential. With 222 million people over age 60, is home to the world’s largest population of seniors, and their economic clout is set to surge in the years ahead. By one estimate, the value of products and services geared toward them may reach 33 per cent of gross domestic product by 2050.

If that trend holds, caring for seniors will be China’s dominant industry by the middle of the century, and old folks will be its defining demographic. That presents plenty of opportunities for business.

Seniors are already playing a key role in shifting China’s economy away from exports and toward consumption. Fan Min, president of China’s biggest online travel site, predicts they’ll be the primary drivers of the country’s tourism market within a decade. About 5 million of them are travelling overseas annually, with that number expected to more than double by 2030. As they venture out, the travel industry is adjusting to their demands (group tours and cheaper accommodations, for example). And it’s not just tourism: Businesses ranging from car to online marketplaces have built features marketed to China’s elderly.

Health care is another industry that may be transformed. Unlike and Western Europe, is aging before it has grown rich enough to develop the institutions such as nursing homes, needed to sustain a large senior population. Increasingly, the private sector is stepping in. For those who can’t afford to travel overseas, private care is becoming much more common. Elsewhere, are developing “smart care” products, in which internet-connected devices track the health of customers.

clearly understands these trends. At the launch of its new senior milk powder, a company official told the press: “As an old Chinese saying goes, ‘Diet cures more than the doctors.’” Long term, that attitude combined with investments in health-focused artificial intelligence may well reshape the health-care industry, both in and globally.