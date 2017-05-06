Netflix, Apple TV in a fix: Putin restricts streaming services in Russia

signed into law on Monday a bill that will severely restrict foreign streaming services’ access to the Russian market, a move experts say is the culmination of an intense lobbying campaign waged by domestic providers.

The law, which was approved by Russia's two legislative bodies, the Federative Council and the State Duma, in April, is designed to support Russian by squeezing foreign providers like Netflix, Apple TV, and Google Play: it stipulates that online audio-visual services can only be registered to Russians who do not have dual citizenship and that foreigners can own more than 20 percent of a service only if less than 50 percent of its users are located in and a government commission approves it.

Audio-visual services are broadly defined as websites or programs attracting more than 100,000 users per day that distribute audio or video content and make their money using advertisements targeted at Russian audiences or through subscription-based models. Websites that fit this description will be added to a state register that will be monitored by Roskomnadzor, the Russian Internet regulator.

has come under pressure from the Kremlin since it began operations in in January 2016. Even before it entered the market, industry advocates expressed concern that the American company would put domestic like ivi and Okko out of business. In response, lawmakers introduced a law in March of last year that aimed to make foreign video providers translate 80 percent of their material into Russian and produce at least 30 percent of their content on Russian soil. has also been targeted by separate legislation that caps foreign owners’ stake in media at 20 percent.