Netflix shares rise past $300

Jeran Wittenstein | Bloomberg 

Trade wars? Higher interest rates? It doesn’t matter to Netflix. In a week that saw volatility spike and the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 1,100 points over three days, Netflix continued to rally despite the lack of any big news.

The shares quietly rose more than 5 per cent on the week, closing at yet another record. Netflix has now added more than $47 billion in market value this year on the way to an S&P 500-leading gain of 57 per cent. That’s more than the market capitalisations of CBS and Viacom combined.

