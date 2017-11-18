New $200,000 Tesla Roadster speeds ahead of electric truck

upstaged its own debut of an electric heavy duty truck on Thursday, when a red pulled out of the big rig’s trailer and Chief Executive said the new $200,000 sports car would be the fastest production car ever.

The showmanship wowed the crowd although some analysts’ heads started throbbing at the variety of new projects launched as the company is struggling to produce the more affordable sedan upon which its future depends.

As the presentation appeared to end, the Tesla Semi opened its trailer, and the drove out. The sports car with a removable glass roof is an updated version of Tesla’s first production vehicle. It can seat four and travel 620 miles (1,000 km) on a single charge, a new record for an electric vehicle, Musk said. It can go from 0 to 60 miles per hour (100 km per hour) in 1.9 seconds with a maximum speed over 250 mph, which would make it the fastest car in general production.



Tesla’s Electric Wonder

Base price: $200,000 Top speed: Over 250 mph Capacity: 1,000 km in a single charge Seater: four “You’ll be able to travel from LA to San Francisco, and back, at highway speed without recharging. The point of doing this is to just give a hardcore smackdown to gasoline cars. Driving a gasoline sports car is going to feel like a steam engine with a side of quiche,” Musk boasted.

The first 1,000 cars will cost $250,000 each, paid in full up front, with later models starting at $200,000. Musk did not give a price for the Semi, or say how or where either product would be built, but he said the truck would begin production in 2019 and that the would be available a year later.