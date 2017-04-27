New order to allow drilling at monuments

US President signed an executive order on Wednesday to identify national monuments that can be rescinded or resized — part of a broader push to open up more federal lands to drilling, mining and other development.



The move comes as part of Trump’s effort to reverse a slew of environmental protections ushered in by former President that he said were hobbling economic growth — an agenda that is cheering industry but enraging conservationists.



Trump signed the order at the Interior Department in Washington, saying that his predecessors’ use of the 1906 Antiquities Act to create monuments marked an “egregious abuse of federal power” allowing the federal government to “lock up” millions of acres of land and water.



“Today we’re putting the states back in charge,” Trump said, saying they should decide what areas of land should be protected and which should remain open for development.



The monuments covered by the review will range from the Grand Staircase created by President in 1996 to the Bears Ears created by President in December 2016, both in Utah.



Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke told reporters late Tuesday that Trump’s order would require him to conduct the review of around 30 national monuments created over the past two decades, and recommend which designations should be lifted or altered.



Zinke said he would seek local feedback before making his recommendations, and added any move by Trump to ultimately reverse a monument designation could be tricky.



“It is untested, as you know, whether the president can do that,” Zinke said.



President Woodrow Wilson reduced the size of state’s Mount Olympus National Monument in 1915, arguing there was an urgent need for timber at the time, one of the few examples of the size of national monuments being changed.



Zinke will review the Bears Ears monument first, he said, and will make a recommendation to the president in 45 days.



Obama created the Bears Ears monument in the final days of his administration, arguing that it would protect the cultural legacy of Native American tribes and preserve “scenic and historic landscapes.”



But Utah’s governor and the state’s congressional delegation opposed the designation, saying it went against the wishes of citizens eager for development.



Valerie Volcovici | Reuters