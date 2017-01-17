New U.S.-China rivalry risks lethal confrontation

Provocations by President-elect Trump over trade and territory could escalate into armed conflict

Provocations by President-elect Trump over trade and territory could escalate into armed conflict

China didn’t invent the brand of mercantilism that Donald Trump rails against; it copied the playbook from its neighbors. Japan grew rich by promoting exports while protecting its own industries. So did South Korea. They both manipulated their currencies and showered favors on politically connected business cartels, skewing domestic competition. But here’s one major difference: these trading powerhouses together with Taiwan, Singapore and others in Asia who aggressively pursued export and investment-led growth were friends and allies of the U.S., whereas China is a ...

Andrew Browne