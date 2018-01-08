New York airport terminal flooded as brutal cold grips US East Coast

flights were suspended into a flooded terminal at New York's flagship airport on Monday, flung into chaos after a water main broke during brutally cold temperatures following a deadly winter



Gushing water compounded meltdown at John F Kennedy Airport, where furious passengers have camped out for days as a result of equipment damaged by the and a backlog of flights.



Water poured from the ceiling and the arrivals area was submerged by standing water, through which a few intrepid passengers picked their way gingerly, according to footage broadcast byflights into Terminal 4 were suspended and the water main break occurred just before 2pm, said a for the of and that runs the airport.The west end of Terminal four lay under about three inches (eight centimeters) of water, where maintenance crews were mopping up, with police and fire crews on site, the told AFP.The cause of the break is being investigated, he added.Terminal 4 is used by more than 30 airlines, including Air India, China Airlines, Delta, Egyptair, El Al, Emirates, Etihad, KLM Royal Dutch, Singapore Airlines, andOn Saturday the airport was forced to close Terminal 1, which serves the likes of Air France, and Lufthansa, to arrivals in an attempt to get on top of the backlog.But tempers have flared among furious travellers, forced to sleep on the floor of terminals, with stranded on planes for hours waiting to access a gate and massive delays in baggage claim."I am so angry, words cannot even express how I feel right now," one stranded female traveler told television before the water leak."It's getting like a madhouse," traveler told NBC, leaving with his wife eight hours after their plane landed -- with only half their luggage.