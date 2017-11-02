New York attack: President Trump blames Democrat Chuck Schumer

-
President Donald Trump sought Wednesday to politicise the first terror attack in New York City since 2001, blaming Democrats for the immigration policy that made it possible for a man accused of killing eight people with his truck to enter the country.
“The terrorist came into our country through what is called the ‘Diversity Visa Lottery Programme,’ a Chuck Schumer beauty,” Trump tweeted Wednesday morning, referring to the Senate Minority Leader. “We are fighting hard for Merit Based immigration, no more Democrat Lottery Systems. We must get MUCH tougher (and smarter).” US officials haven’t confirmed that the suspected attacker entered the country through the programme.
It wasn’t clear whether Trump was relying on investigative information privately briefed to him or a Fox News report that the suspect received such a visa. An earlier tweet in the string on the attack referred to Fox News as a source. The White House and Department of Homeland Security didn’t immediately respond to requests to verify Trump’s claim.
