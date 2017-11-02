JUST IN
New York City tops list of Amazon headquarter cities

San Francisco ranked high for its large number of technology workers, and, along with New York, its museums and cultural offerings

David M Levitt | Bloomberg 

Could Amazon.com end up choosing the most expensive city in the US for its second headquarters? Many pundits and prognosticators have called New York a long shot at best, but there’s a new study that ranks it number 1, thanks mostly to its extensive mass-transit network.

New Yorkers’ access to subways, buses and regional trains was enough to overcome some of the country’s highest office and apartment rents in an analysis by Reis San Francisco, also notorious for its pricey housing, ranked second in the firm’s study, which examined the criteria Amazon set out in its request for proposals for the $5 billion HQ2 project. Cities were assigned scores comparing them with the national average in each category — for example, what percentage of workers use mass transit. 

“Or the decision could be based on whether or not the decision-maker owns a newspaper in the city,” the researchers wrote. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos owns the Washington Post.

