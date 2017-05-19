TRENDING ON BS
New York driver under influence kills one, injures 22

The driver is a Navy veteran and has a criminal history

ANI  |  New York City 

New York
Richard Rojas, 26, the driver of the car that killed one and injured 22 others in the busy New York Times Square on Thursday, was admitted to Bellevue Hospital Center for evaluation.

Rojas was reportedly a Navy veteran with a history of driving under influence (DUI) arrests. The driver has previously been charged with and arrested for menacing and criminal possession of a weapon for threatening a man.

The New York Times reported that the driver was under the influence of drugs when he rammed into pedestrians in the city's most crowded and high-profile area.

During investigations, Rojas reportedly made statements that suggested that he was trying to provoke the police into killing him.

18-year-old Alyssa Elsman was killed in the incident while her 13-year-old sister was one of those injured.

