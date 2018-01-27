JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy

World Economic Forum: US President Donald Trump talks up dollar in Davos
Business Standard

New York's Guggenheim Museum offers gold toilet to Donald Trump

A Guggenheim spokeswoman declined immediate comment on the Washington Post report and White House officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment

Reuters 

November 8, 2016, the day US President Donald Trump won the presidential election, is remembered in India as 'DeMon Day'
November 8, 2016, the day US President Donald Trump won the presidential election, is remembered in India as ‘DeMon Day’

New York’s Guggenheim Museum offered to lend an 18-karat gold toilet to President Donald Trump after the White House asked to borrow a painting by Vincent Van Gogh, the Washington Post reported on Thursday. The museum’s chief curator offered to loan the toilet, which had been used by tens of thousands of visitors, in a Sept. 15 email to a Trump administration official, the newspaper reported. A Guggenheim spokeswoman declined immediate comment on the Washington Post report and White House officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The piece, by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan‘s, is called “America.”

First Published: Sat, January 27 2018. 01:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements