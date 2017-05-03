New York Times swings to profit as digital subscriptions rise

-
ALSO READWhite House demands an apology from New York Times for inaccurate reporting Trump accuses New York Times of inaccurate coverage Sorry Donald Trump, New York Times says subscriptions rose since polls Trump accuses New York Times, Washington Post of dishonest coverage New York Times writes lies, its intent is evil: Donald Trump
-
The New York Times Co swung to a quarterly profit from a loss a year earlier, as the newspaper publisher benefited from higher digital subscriptions that offset falling print sales.
Net income attributable to the company was $13.2 million or 8 cents per share in the first quarter of 2017, compared with a loss of $8.3 million or 5 cents per share, a year earlier.
"We added an astonishing 3,08,000 net digital news subscriptions, making Q1 the single best quarter for subscriber growth in our history," Chief Executive Mark Thompson said in a statement.
Revenue rose 5.1 per cent to $398.8 million.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU