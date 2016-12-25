Niceties yield to turf war between Trump and Obama

Realising that his presidency could face potentially crippling questions over conflicts of interest, Donald J. Trump and his family are rushing to resolve potential controversies — like shuttering foundations and terminating development deals — even as the president-elect publicly maintains that no legal conflicts exist.

In recent days, the president-elect and his aides have said that he intends to distribute the assets of his personal charity and then close it down, has examined a plan to hire an outside monitor to oversee the Trump Organization and has terminated some international business projects.

“This is a process that my father and my family are taking incredibly seriously,” said Eric Trump, who will help oversee the Trump Organization, and who announced last week that he was terminating fund-raising for his own charity the Eric Trump Foundation.

Even with these steps, Mr. Trump will enter the White House with a maze of financial holdings unlike those of any other in American history. Many ethics experts still say the only way Mr. Trump can eliminate his most serious conflicts is to liquidate his company, and then put the money into a blind trust — a move Mr. Trump has so far rejected as impractical and unreasonable.

Ivanka Trump is looking at donating proceeds from a soon-to-be-published book, “Women Who Work: Rewriting the Rules for Success,” to charity.

A labor dispute with hundreds of workers at the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas — which generated calls for a national boycott of Trump properties and protest rallies — was suddenly settled on Wednesday, with the hotel agreeing to provide pensions, health insurance, annual wage increases and other benefits that it previously refused to offer. Another agreement with employees at the just-opened Trump International Hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington will allow them to organise a union.

The Trump Organization has shelved a planned 15-foot-tall sea wall at its oceanfront golf course in Ireland after the proposal provoked angry protests from environmentalists both in Ireland and in the United States.

Eric Trump said he no longer intended to participate in any meetings — business or policy-focused — organised by his father, as the president-elect prepared to move to the White House, and would not interact with him or anyone in his administration on government matters once he was in office.

“I’ll have no role in government,” he said, describing a division of “church and state” but saying he will still talk to his father about other things.

The turnaround on the labour union dispute demonstrates just how sudden the shift has been. In November, four days before Day, the Trump hotel filed a lawsuit in the United States Court of Appeals challenging a ruling by the National Labor Relations Board that ordered his hotel in Las Vegas to recognise a labour union that workers voted for in late 2015 and to negotiate a new contract. A month later, company officials invited labour negotiators to Trump Tower for a three-day negotiation.

On Wednesday, the union ratified a deal that gave the 500 workers generous health care coverage, pensions, a guaranteed workweek and other protections and set up a grievance system if they objected to conditions. The lawsuit was also dropped, as were outstanding matters pending before the labour relations board, which will soon be under Mr. Trump’s control.

Advertisement Continue reading the main story

“It is everything the workers have been fighting for for over for a year,” said Bethany Khan, a spokeswoman for the Culinary Workers Union.

While the family may be removing some of the most obvious problems, critics say Mr. Trump will still know what properties his family owns and which policy decisions will benefit them, no matter how careful he is.

The portfolio of assets might influence his interactions with leaders in nations such as Turkey and the Philippines, where Mr. Trump has prominent marketing deals. In places where he has allowed the use of his family name and even his image, Mr. Trump will soon be confronting foreign policy decisions, such as how to confront human rights violations or fight terrorism.

The family, at least so far, has not announced how it will resolve other issues, such as the lease at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, which was issued by the federal government’s General Services Administration, an agency Mr. Trump will soon oversee.

Trump-owned hotels and golf courses across the globe could benefit from business sent to them by foreign governments or other corporate players seeking to try to influence Mr. Trump. Loans that help finance his companies and permits issued by local government or foreign entities — even on projects that are already built — could be perceived as special favours. Payments by foreign governments to his hotels — for diplomatic soirees or overnight stays — might violate the so-called emoluments clause of the Constitution, which prohibits gifts to federal employees from foreign government entities.

Representative Elijah E. Cummings, Democrat of Maryland, the ranking member on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, who has called for an investigation into Mr. Trump’s potential conflicts, said he was glad to see that the Trump family appeared to have acknowledged that the conflicts issues were real. But he said much more must be done.

“He is headed in the right direction, but he has to reach the right destination, which is to divest of everything like Democratic and Republican ethics experts have said he must do,” Mr. Cummings said. “The presidency is probably the most difficult job in the world. Why would you want almost every decision you make to be questioned? You have more than 111 companies operating in 18 countries. That is a minefield, and sadly it will take away from his credibility.”