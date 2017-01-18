Nigeria bombs refugee camp instead of Boko Haram extremists, kills over 100

A Nigerian state official says an Air Force fighter jet on a mission against extremists has mistakenly bombed a refugee camp, killing more than 100 refugees and wounding aid workers.

The Borno state official is helping to coordinate the evacuation of wounded.

The official spoke on Tuesday on condition of anonymity because he is not authorised to speak to reporters.

Military commander Maj. Gen. Lucky Irabor confirms the accidental bombardment in northeast Rann, near the border with Cameroon. The general says among the wounded are Nigerians working for Doctors Without Borders and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

This is believed to be the first time Nigeria's military has admitted to making such a mistake.