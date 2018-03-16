Nike brand president resigns; company probes workplace behaviour complaints

Inc's brand President has resigned immediately, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, hours after the world's largest shoemaker said the executive would retire in August. The Journal said the resignation was announced in an internal memo by Chief Executive that also cited reports had received in recent weeks of " occurring within our organisation that do not reflect our core values of inclusivity, respect and empowerment." Parker did not specify the nature of the complaints or whether they involved Edwards or any other executives, the newspaper added. The Journal cited a spokesman saying there were no allegations against Edwards. Reuters could not immediately reach for comment outside regular business hours. In the memo, Parker said was conducting a review of the company's human-resources systems and practices for elevating internal complaints. "This has been a very difficult time," he wrote, according to the Journal. on Thursday announced Edwards' retirement and said Elliott Hill, the former president of Geographies, would take over as president of consumer and marketplace. will remain chief executive and chairman beyond 2020. The moves come nearly a year after made several changes to its leadership structure and streamlined its business segments to four from six.

It also eliminated a quarter of its shoe styles and cut 2 percent of its workforce.