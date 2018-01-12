Nissan, NASA to collaborate on research into future autonomous vehicles

In a bid to create a roadmap for the technology and business evolution of the automotive industry, has announced a fresh agreement with

Ames Research Centre in California's Silicon Valley and will collaborate on research and for future autonomous mobility services, including a working demonstration in Silicon Valley.

Researchers from the Research Centre in Silicon Valley and Ames have been working together to advance autonomous vehicle systems.

In January last year, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, introduced Seamless Autonomous Mobility (SAM), a new platform for managing fleets of autonomous vehicles, developed from technology.

"We built SAM from technology developed for managing interplanetary rovers as they move around unpredictable landscapes," said Maarten Sierhuis, director of the Research Centre in Silicon Valley.

"The final stage of our existing research agreement with will bring us closer to that goal and test SAM in a working demonstration on public streets," he added.

The research collaboration with roadmap consists of three workstreams of inter-related innovations in autonomous drive (Intelligent Drive), electrification (Intelligent Power) and infrastructure technologies (Intelligent Integration).

"One of NASA's strategic goals is to transfer the technology developed to advance mission and programme objectives to broader commercial and social applications," said Eugene Tu, Centre Director, Ames.