Nissan's premium brand Infiniti is recharging its attack on BMW and Audi

The Motor Co premium brand wants to use the structural changes enabled by the industry’s shift toward electric and self-driving cars — such as a larger cabin and fewer components under the hood — as a chance to inject a Japanese touch of simplicity and space into its models. That entails a minimalist approach to the interiors, with a goal to cut back on buttons and controls, a la Apple Inc.

“There’s clearly a reduction of mechanical element and that’s what’s happening with the brand,” Alfonso Albaisa, Nissan’s design chief, said in an interview at a newly renovated showroom at Infiniti’s design center near “That’s how we kind of drifted into the Japanese DNA.”



After trailing German rivals for decades, has a mountain to climb to narrow the gap — sold eight times more cars globally last year. But is betting the industry’s shift will rewrite the rules, and the carmaker envisions half its sales will come from electric vehicles by 2025.

A refocus on the brand’s Japanese roots is a break from the Latin-flavored design language previously applied by Albaisa, a Cuban-American promoted last year to oversee design for as a whole from a narrower role at Past models have failed to establish a clear character for Infiniti, said Ken Miyao, an analyst at consultancy Carnorama.

“ has an ambiguous brand identity and doesn’t seem like a genuine Japanese brand,” Miyao said. “In the premium world, there should be a place for ‘wa’ and it should be good to emphasise that,” he said, referring to the Japanese cultural concept implying harmony and peaceful unity.

The first model heralding the new direction is the Q Inspiration concept, a sedan unveiled at this year’s Detroit auto show that has electrified powertrains and autonomous-driving technology. pruned superfluous features and buttons in the car’s cabin, something Albaisa said embodies the concept of “ma,” meaning the mastery of serene and open space.



