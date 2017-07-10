No casualties yet at London's Camden market; avoid area, firefighters warn

A major fire has broken out at in with flames climbing high into the sky, the media reported.

Eight fire engines, an aerial ladder and about 60 firefighters were initially sent to the area after the first emergency call at just before midnight on Sunday, Fire Brigade said, The Independent reported.

However, this was quickly increased to 10 fire engines and 70 firefighters. The brigade appealed to people on its Twitter account to "please avoid the area".



We now have ten fire engines and over 70 firefighters dealing with the #Camden Lock Market fire. Please avoid the area © @CamdenJohnny pic.twitter.com/bdi5HauCLr — Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) July 10, 2017

#CamdenMarket fire update: the 1st, 2nd and 3rd floors, plus the roof, of a building within the market are alight © @CamdenJohnny pic.twitter.com/Y15isabNq8 — Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) July 10, 2017

The #CamdenMarket fire is now under control but crews will be damping down into the morning © @CamdenJohnny Latest: https://t.co/WYOasMBp2a pic.twitter.com/nWEgvv0ZMb — Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) July 10, 2017

Crews are still working hard to get the fire at #CamdenMarket under control. Latest information on our Facebook page https://t.co/a7rTzxQWyn pic.twitter.com/kiGS7wyRMV — Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) July 10, 2017

Numerous photographs on showed the fire was well alight with the flames towering high above the surrounding buildings.

There are more than 1,000 shops and stalls at the market, which is well known as a centre of social life for many.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were in attendance at the scene but did not immediately have any other information.

Ambulance Service told Sky News it was not currently treating any casualties.

