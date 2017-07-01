No country can stay aloof from fight against human trafficking, says China

The US State Department will unveil later today the annual Trafficking in Persons Report, rating China among countries of the worst record when it comes to human trafficking. What is your response to this? This is not a new question, and the Chinese government's position on that is clear to all, that is, we are resolute in combating human trafficking. The progress that we have made is also obvious. We are firmly opposed to the irresponsible remarks made by the US based on its domestic law about others' efforts against human trafficking. The Chinese side always ...

Lu Kang