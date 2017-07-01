No country can stay aloof from fight against human trafficking, says China

The US State Department will unveil later today the annual Trafficking in Persons Report, rating China among countries of the worst record when it comes to human trafficking. What is your response to this? This is not a new question, and the Chinese government's position on that is clear to all, that is, we are resolute in combating human trafficking. The progress that we have made is also obvious. We are firmly opposed to the irresponsible remarks made by the US based on its domestic law about others' efforts against human trafficking. The Chinese side always ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?