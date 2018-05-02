No credible indications of Iran's nuke plans: UN watchdog

The UN’s nuclear watchdog reiterated on Tuesday it had “no credible indications of activities in relevant to the development of a nuclear explosive device after 2009”, citing its assessments from 2015.



A spokesman for the Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in a statement that its board of governors had “declared that its consideration of this issue was closed” after it was presented with a report in December 2015. The statement came a day after Israeli PM unveiled what he said was new “proof” that

could be reactivated at any time.

Without referring to Netanyahu’s claims directly, the spokesman said the agency “evaluates all safeguards-relevant information available to it”. “However, it is not the practice of the to publicly discuss issues related to any such information,” he added.

Netanyahu said on Monday that he would share the material with other countries and with the Netanyahu’s presentation comes as US President considers whether to pull out of the 2015 atomic accord between Tehran and six world powers.