No doubt John Kelly will do a spectacular job as chief of staff: Trump

-
ALSO READIf liberals hate him, then Trump must be doing something right Tech titans make pilgrimage to white house to discuss govt systems How much people in the Trump administration are worth Ivanka Trump takes unpaid job at White House as Donald Trump's adviser Donald Trump brands Russia probe as an opposition witch hunt
-
US President Donald Trump today said that his new Chief of Staff General (rtd) John Kelly would do a "spectacular job" as head of the White House.
A retired US marine corps general, Kelly was sworn in as the 28th White House Chief of Staff by Trump this morning.
Kelly, 67, served as Trump's Homeland Security Secretary during the first six months of the administration and he comes to the White House at a time when there has been reports of bitter division among Trump's close aides.
Trump announced to rope in Kelly on Friday on Twitter, as he fired Reince Priebus as the white House Chief of Staff.
Soon after the swearing-in, Trump told reporters that he has "no doubt" Kelly will do a "spectacular job" leading the West Wing staff.
"What he has done in terms of homeland security is record shattering, if you look at the border if you look at the tremendous results we've had," Trump said.
"We look forward to - if it's possible - an even better job as chief of staff," said the President as he congratulated Kelly on his new position.
Responding to a shouted question, Trump said he believes his administration "has done very well" and set "lots of records."
He said the stock market is the highest it's ever been and that the unemployment rate is the lowest it has been in 17 years.
He cited unnamed polls to say businesses' confidence is high.
"We're doing very well. We have a tremendous base," he said. "The country is optimistic. And I think the general will just add to it.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU