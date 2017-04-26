No longer a dream: Silicon Valley takes on the flying car

On a recent afternoon, an aerospace engineer working for a small company called piloted a above a scenic lake about 100 miles north of

Kitty Hawk’s flying car, if you insisted on calling it a “car,” looked like something Luke Skywalker would have built out of spare parts. It was an open-seated, 220-pound contraption with room for one person, powered by eight battery-powered propellers that howled as loudly as a speedboat.

The tech industry, as we are often told, is fond of disrupting things, and lately the automakers have been a big target. Cars that use artificial intelligence to drive themselves, for example, have been in development for a few years and can be spotted on roads in a number of cities. And now, coming onto the radar screen, are flying machines that do not exactly look like your father’s Buick with wings.

More than a dozen start-ups backed by deep-pocketed industry figures like Larry Page, a founder — along with big aerospace firms like Airbus, the ride-hailing company Uber and even the government of Dubai — are taking on the dream of the

The approaches by the different vary and the realisation of their competing visions seems far in the future, but they have one thing in common: A belief that one day regular people should be able to fly their own vehicles around town.

There are challenges, no doubt, with both the technology and government regulations. Perhaps the biggest hurdle will be convincing the public that the whole idea isn’t crazy.

“I love the idea of being able to go out into my backyard and hop into my flying car,” said Brad Templeton, a entrepreneur who has served as a consultant on Google’s self-driving project. “I hate the idea of my next-door neighbour having one.”

Kitty Hawk, the company backed by Page, is trying to be one of the first out of the gate and plans to start selling its vehicle by the end of the year.

The company has attracted intense interest because of Page and its chief executive, Sebastian Thrun, an influential technologist and self-driving car pioneer who is the founding director of Google’s X lab. In 2013, Zee Aero, a division, became the object of rumours when reports of a small air taxilike vehicle first surfaced.

Page declined a request for an interview but said in a statement: “We’ve all had dreams of flying effortlessly. I’m excited that one day very soon I’ll be able to climb onto my Flyer for a quick and easy personal flight.”

During his recent test flight, Cameron Robertson, the aerospace engineer, used two joystick-like controls to swing the vehicle back and forth above Clear Lake, sliding on the air as a Formula One car might shimmy through a racecourse. The flight, just 15 feet above the water, circled over the lake about 20 or 30 yards from shore, and after about five minutes Robertson steered back to a floating landing pad at the end of a dock.

The Flyer is one of several prototypes the start-up, based in Mountain View, California, is designing. The company hopes to create an audience of enthusiasts and hobbyists, who can pay $100 to sign up for a $2,000 discount on the retail price of a Flyer to “gain exclusive access to experiences and demonstrations where a select few will get the chance to ride the Flyer.”

It is an unusual offer, since the company has yet to set a price for the vehicle, and Thrun’s and Page’s involvement can be taken as evidence that the company is aiming beyond hobbyists. Still, is clearly targeting a new kind of transportation — air flight that can be performed safely by most people and hopefully with government approval.

