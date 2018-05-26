No more cushy jobs for US Federal workers as Trump makes sacking easier

JUST IN
Business Standard

Noam Scheiber | NYT 

Seizing on a longtime ambition of many Republicans, US President Donald Trump on Friday overhauled rules affecting at least two million federal workers, making it easier to fire them and rolling back the workplace role of their unions.

Trump, furthering a goal cited in his State of the Union address this year, signed a series of executive orders affecting disciplinary procedures and contract negotiations and limiting the conduct of union business on government time.

Andrew Bremberg, the head of the White House Domestic Policy Council, said the president was “fulfilling his promise to promote more efficient government by reforming our Civil Service rules.” Past administrations of both parties have argued that Civil Service rules are in need of modernisation, but Trump zeroed in on aspects that create sharp partisan divisions.

Sat, May 26 2018. 21:29 IST

