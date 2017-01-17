No one will emerge winner in a trade war: Xi Jinping at WEF 2017

Chinese President warned countries on Tuesday against returning to protectionist trade policies, saying there would be no winners in a trade war.

Likening protectionism to "locking oneself in a dark room" to protect from danger but also depriving the room of "light and air", he told countries not to pursue their own interests at the expense of others.

"No one will emerge as a winner in a trade war," Xi told the in Davos, Switzerland.

Economic has become a "Pandora's Box" for many, but global problems are not caused by it, he said.