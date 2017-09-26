No 'sufficient progress' in Brexit talks so far: EU President Donald Tusk

President said today that progress in talks was not sufficient to allow negotiators to move on to the next stage of discussing future ties between and the



"If you ask me today... I would say there is no sufficient progress yet but we will work on it," Tusk told reporters after talks with British Prime Minister at her Downing Street residence.



British and officials are locked in a fourth round of negotiations this week ahead of a in October that will decide whether "sufficient progress" has been made on divorce talks.But Tusk praised a key speech by May last week in which she pledged legal guarantees for citizens living in and offered to continue paying into the budget during a transition period of two years after leaves the in 2019.Tusk said the tone was "constructive and more realistic", adding: "The philosophy of having the cake and eating it is finally coming at an end."The latter was a reference to a phrase used by hardline supporters in about what the government's approach to negotiations should be.The has decided that current negotiations should aim to resolve the status of citizens living in Britain; the bill will have to pay for the divorce; and the question of what should happen to the Ireland-Northern Ireland border afterOnly if European leaders decide there has been "sufficient progress" on these three issues would negotiators be allowed to broach the more complex issue of future trade ties between and theAs he met May at Downing Street earlier today, Tusk said he was "much more optimistic" after her speech but added: "Of course, we still have to do something maybe more substantive."May said: "I think that by being creative in the ways that we approach these issues we can find solutions that work both for the remaining 27 but also for the