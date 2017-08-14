No tolerance for white supremacists, neo-Nazis, Ku Klux Klan: US VP Pence

US Vice President on Monday condemned far-right groups that staged a rally in Virginia that descended into deadly violence, saying there is "no tolerance for hate and violence."



"We have no tolerance for hate and violence from white supremacists, neo Nazis or the KKK," Pence said in response to a question at a news conference in Cartagena, Colombia, where he was on the first leg of a Latin American tour.



"These dangerous fringe groups have no place in American public life and in the American debate, and we condemn them in the strongest possible terms."Pence's comments were in contrast to those of President Donald Trump in the aftermath of the violence Saturday in Charlottesville, Virginia, in which he failed to No tolerance for white supremacists, neo-Nazis, Ku Klux Klan: Penceexplicitly condemn white supremacists.