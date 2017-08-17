Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai to study at UK's Oxford University

Pakistani Nobel Prize winner Yousafzai will be studying in the

"So excited to go to Oxford!! Well done to all A-level students--- the hardest year. Best wishes for life ahead!" tweeted on Thursday, along with a screen shot of her acceptance into the prestigious university.





The 20-year-old will study philosophy, politics and economics. In March, revealed she had received an offer to study the three subjects at a university on condition of achieving three As in her A-levels, the Telegraph reported.

was nearly killed by the Taliban in for campaigning for girls' rights to education in 2012. She became internationally known after the incident and relocated with her family to Birmingham for further rehabilitation.

In 2014, at age 17, became the youngest person to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize and has since become a symbol for the fight for human rights and education.

In April, she became the youngest-ever UN Messenger of Peace.

Notable Oxford alumni include former Prime Minister and Myanmar's pro-democracy campaigner as well as former British Prime Minister David Cameron and his one-time Labour opponent Ed Miliband.