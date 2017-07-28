TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies

LG Electronics books Q2 profit held back by mobiles
Business Standard

Nokia beats forecasts but lowers networks outlook

Nokia has been outpacing rival Ericsson due to its 2016 acquisition of rival Alcatel-Lucent

Reuters 

Nokia
A Nokia logo is seen at the company's headquarters in Espoo, Finland

Nokia reported larger than expected quarterly profits on Thursday thanks to a patent deal with Apple and improving profitability at its network business, but warned its key market would slow. Network gear vendors have struggled amid weak demand from telecom operators, but Nokia has been outpacing rival Ericsson due to its 2016 acquisition of Franco-American rival Alcatel-Lucent.               

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements