Nokia unveils digital assistant 'MIKA' for telecom operators

Finnish telecommunications giant has created a customised assistant "MIKA" that will improve operators' efficiency by providing engineers faster access to critical information.

that stands for 'Multi-purpose Intuitive Knowledge Assistant' — is the first assistant trained specifically for the industry, designed to provide automated assistance that saves time and frees highly skilled workers to focus on critical tasks.

" taps into the power of the AVA platform to provide quick and accurate answers, avoiding time wasted on fruitless searches. It is customised to support the specific needs of telecoms, and can deliver recommendations based on experience from networks around the world," said Igor Leprince, Head of Global Services at Nokia, in a statement.

combines augmented intelligence with automated learning to provide access to an extensive range of tools, documents and data sources.

These include the AVA knowledge library, a repository of best practices gathered from projects around the world.

Using the knowledge library can provide recommendations based on similar issues seen in other networks.

is available via a web interface and mobile agent so that engineers can tap into its knowledge base, wherever they are.

In addition to launching MIKA, introduces 'Predictive Repair', a service that will enable to reduce costs and improve network quality by moving away from break-fix approaches to hardware maintenance.

"The care service can predict hardware failures and recommend replacements up to 14 days in advance, with up to 95% accuracy," the company said.