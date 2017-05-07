North Korea accuses US of plot to assassinate Kim Jong Un

on Friday accused the Central Intelligence Agency and South Korea’s intelligence service of a plot to attack its “supreme leadership” with a bio-chemical weapon and said such a “pipe-dream” could never succeed.

Tension on the Korean peninsula has been high for weeks, driven by concern that might conduct its sixth nuclear test or test-launch another ballistic missile in defiance of UN Security Council resolutions.

Reclusive warned this week that hostility had brought the region to the brink of

The North’s Ministry of State Security released a statement saying “the last-ditch effort” of “imperialists” and the South had gone “beyond the limits”.

“The Central Intelligence Agency of the and the Intelligence Service (IS) of south Korea, hotbed of evils in the world, hatched a vicious plot to hurt the supreme leadership of the and those acts have been put into the extremely serious phase of implementation after crossing the threshold of the DPRK,” the North’s KCNA news agency quoted the statement as saying, referring to the North by its official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

“A hideous terrorists’ group, which the CIA and the IS infiltrated into the on the basis of covert and meticulous preparations to commit state-sponsored terrorism against the supreme leadership of the by use of bio-chemical substance, has been recently detected.”

The Embassy in Seoul and South Korea’s National Intelligence Service were not immediately available for comment. The military has said CIA director Mike Pompeo visited this week and met the NIS chief for discussions.

KCNA said the two intelligence services “ideologically corrupted” and bribed a North Korean surnamed Kim and turned him into “a terrorist full of repugnance and revenge against the supreme leadership of the DPRK”.

“They hatched a plot of letting human scum Kim commit bomb terrorism targeting the supreme leadership during events at the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun and at military parade and public procession after his return home,” KCNA said.