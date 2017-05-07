North Korea accuses US of plot to assassinate Kim Jong Un

North Korea
on Friday accused the US
Central Intelligence Agency and South Korea’s intelligence service of a plot to attack its “supreme leadership” with a bio-chemical weapon and said such a “pipe-dream” could never succeed.
Tension on the Korean peninsula has been high for weeks, driven by concern that North Korea
might conduct its sixth nuclear test or test-launch another ballistic missile in defiance of UN Security Council resolutions.
The North’s Ministry of State Security released a statement saying “the last-ditch effort” of US
“imperialists” and the South had gone “beyond the limits”.
“The Central Intelligence Agency of the US
and the Intelligence Service (IS) of south Korea, hotbed of evils in the world, hatched a vicious plot to hurt the supreme leadership of the DPRK
and those acts have been put into the extremely serious phase of implementation after crossing the threshold of the DPRK,” the North’s KCNA news agency quoted the statement as saying, referring to the North by its official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.
“A hideous terrorists’ group, which the CIA and the IS infiltrated into the DPRK
on the basis of covert and meticulous preparations to commit state-sponsored terrorism against the supreme leadership of the DPRK
by use of bio-chemical substance, has been recently detected.”
The US
Embassy in Seoul and South Korea’s National Intelligence Service were not immediately available for comment. The US
military has said CIA director Mike Pompeo visited South Korea
this week and met the NIS chief for discussions.
KCNA said the two intelligence services “ideologically corrupted” and bribed a North Korean surnamed Kim and turned him into “a terrorist full of repugnance and revenge against the supreme leadership of the DPRK”.
“They hatched a plot of letting human scum Kim commit bomb terrorism targeting the supreme leadership during events at the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun and at military parade and public procession after his return home,” KCNA said.
