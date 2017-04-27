North Korea agrees to first ever United Nations rights expert visit

Pyongyang ratified an international convention on the rights of disabled people last December

has agreed to host a UN expert for the first time, granting access next week to the special rapporteur on disabled people's rights, the world body said today.



is scheduled to arrive in the isolated nation on Wednesday following an invitation from Pyongyang, the UN office said in a statement.



Her visit "will be the first ever to the country by an independent expert designated by the UN Human Council," the statement said.



The council has accused of committing crimes against humanity and detaining up to 120,000 people in brutal prison camps.



The North Korean regime last month boycotted a council session scrutinising its record, branding the body's work a "mere political attack".



Devandas-Aguilar said the upcoming visit marked an important chance to study the situation in the country, with a particular focus on children living with disabilities.



"My upcoming visit to DPRK (Democratic People's Republic of Korea) represents a key opportunity to learn firsthand about national realities, laws, policies and programmes concerning people with disabilities," she said in the statement.



Devandas-Aguilar said she would explore the challenges and opportunities the government faced in implementing that pact.



During her six-day mission, the expert will visit and the South Hwanghae Province, followed by a press conference in the capital on the final day, the UN said.

