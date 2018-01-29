North Korea calls off pre-Winter Olympics joint cultural performance: Seoul

-
-
North Korea on Monday called off a joint cultural performance with artistes from the South ahead of the forthcoming Winter Olympics, Seoul said. The event at Mount Kumgang in the North, part of a rapid apparent rapprochement between Seoul and Pyongyang, had been due to take place on Sunday. But Seoul's unification ministry said it had been notified by the North that it "has been called off".
