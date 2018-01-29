JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

Regime airstrikes kill 33 civilians in northwestern Syria: Monitor

Tencent-led consortium to invest $5.4 bn in Wanda Commercial Properties
Business Standard

North Korea calls off pre-Winter Olympics joint cultural performance: Seoul

The event was part of a rapid apparent rapprochement between Seoul and Pyongyang

AFP | PTI  |  Seoul 

Winter olympics,North Korea, South Korea,Winter Olympics ceremony,Kim Jong Un,Koreas,Rex Tillerson,Donald Trump,Pyongyang,Paralympics,Seoul,International Olympic Committee,Olympics
File Photo: Reuters

North Korea on Monday called off a joint cultural performance with artistes from the South ahead of the forthcoming Winter Olympics, Seoul said. The event at Mount Kumgang in the North, part of a rapid apparent rapprochement between Seoul and Pyongyang, had been due to take place on Sunday. But Seoul's unification ministry said it had been notified by the North that it "has been called off".

First Published: Mon, January 29 2018. 20:59 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements