North Korea carries out another missile test: Pentagon

TheUS Pacific Command detected and tracked a North Korean missile launch

The authoritarian N Korean regime has carried out yet another missile test, the has confirmed.



TheUS Pacific Command detected and tracked a launch at approximately 10:30 AM (Hawaii time) May 13, an official statement said.



"Themissile was launched near Kusung and landed in the Sea of Japan," PACOM said.



The type of missile is being assessed and the flight was not consistent with an intercontinental ballistic missile, PACOM said.

Press Trust of India