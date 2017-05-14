North Korea carries out another missile test: Pentagon

-
ALSO READNorth Korean missile blows up just after launch, confirms US All options on table: US warns North Korea after missile launch North Korea fires ballistic missile into Sea of Japan UN Security Council to meet tomorrow on North Korean missile launches UN Security Council strongly condemns North Korea missile launches
-
The authoritarian N Korean regime has carried out yet another missile test, the Pentagon has confirmed.
TheUS Pacific Command detected and tracked a North Korean missile launch at approximately 10:30 AM (Hawaii time) May 13, an official statement said.
"Themissile was launched near Kusung and landed in the Sea of Japan," PACOM said.
The type of missile is being assessed and the flight was not consistent with an intercontinental ballistic missile, PACOM said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU