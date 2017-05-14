TRENDING ON BS
North Korea carries out another missile test: Pentagon

TheUS Pacific Command detected and tracked a North Korean missile launch

Press Trust of India  |  Washington 

The authoritarian N Korean regime has carried out yet another missile test, the Pentagon has confirmed.

TheUS Pacific Command detected and tracked a North Korean missile launch at approximately 10:30 AM (Hawaii time) May 13, an official statement said.



"Themissile was launched near Kusung and landed in the Sea of Japan," PACOM said.

The type of missile is being assessed and the flight was not consistent with an intercontinental ballistic missile, PACOM said.

