North Korea 'disrespected' China, Xi Jinping with missile test: Trump

President on Friday condemned the ballistic missile launched by North Korea, saying that it has disrespected the wishes of

" disrespected the wishes of & its highly respected President when it launched, though unsuccessfully, a missile today. Bad!" Trump tweeted.

North Korea's attempt to launch a ballistic missile in the early hours of Saturday morning, apparently failed, reported a local South Korean Agency citing South Korea's military.

As per the agency, neither the type of missile, nor the distance travelled is yet known.

Earlier, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson urged the community to increase pressure on North Korea, saying that failing to do so would bring 'catastrophic consequences'.

He also called on for new sanctions to pressure Pyongyang to dismantle its nuclear program.

"All options for responding to future provocations must remain on the table. Diplomatic and financial leverage or power will be backed up by willingness to counteract North Korean aggression with military action, if necessary," he said while chairing a special meeting of the United Nations Security Council.

On April 16, North Korea's attempt to launch a missile on its east coast had apparently failed.

CNN quoted a South Korean defense official as saying that the missile launch was carried out from North Korea's Sinpo region in South Hamgyong Province.

Earlier, a ballistic missile was also test fired by from the same site.

South Korean and U.S. intelligence officials are trying to determine the type of missile used by for this launch.

US Pacific Command said it tracked a missile launch which blew up almost immediately.

The attempts comes a day after begun a vast military parade to celebrate the birth of its founding father, Kim Il-sung, and warned that it was prepared to take the "toughest" action unless the United States ended its "military hysteria", The Guardian reported.