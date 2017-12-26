North Korea plans to join race to space with satellite launch: Report

is preparing to launch a satellite, a newspaper said today, as outside observers warn that the nuclear-armed regime's space programme is a fig leaf for weapons tests.



is under multiple over its nuclear and missile tests and is prohibited from carrying out any launch using ballistic missile technology including satellites.



"Through various channels, we've recently learned that the North has completed a new satellite and named it Kwangmyongsong-5", the Joongang Ilbo daily reported, quoting a South Korean government source."Their plan is to put a satellite equipped with cameras and telecommunication devices into orbit", he said.launched their Kwangmyongsong-4 satellite in February 2016, which most in the community viewed as a disguised ballistic missile test.A spokesman for the South Korean military joint chiefs of staff said there was "nothing out of ordinary at this moment" but added that was watching out for any provocative acts "including the test of a long-range missile disguised as a satellite launch".The report came as the North's ruling party newspaper Rodong Sinmun reasserted the regime's right to launch satellites and develop its space technology.In a commentary published yesterday and titled "peaceful space programmes are sovereign countries' legitimate rights", the daily said Pyongyang's satellite launches "absolutely correspond" with laws concerning space development.At a UN General Assembly committee meeting in October, North Korea's deputy UN ambassador Kim In-Ryong said his country has a 2016-2020 plan to develop "practical satellites that can contribute to the economic development and improvement of the people's living".He stressed North Korea's right to produce and launch satellites "will not be changed just because the US denies it".is believed to have successfully put a satellite into orbit in December 2012 after years of failures dating back to 1998 when it launched a pilot satellite and named it Kwangmyongsong-1.Earlier this month, the Russian newspaper Rossiyskaia Gazeta quoted a Russian military expert, Vladimir Khrustalev, as saying that was expected to launch two satellites -- an Earth exploration satellite and a communications satellite -- in the near future.Khrustalev made the remark after returning from his week-long trip to in mid-November when he met with representatives of the country's National Aerospace Development Administration (NADA), the Russian daily said.Tensions have soared as the isolated regime has staged a series of atomic and intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) tests -- most recently on November 29.