N Korea releases propaganda video blowing up White House; US talks tough

In the video, you can see the North Korean and air force specifically attacking the targets of the and it ends with the in flames. On Thursday a North Korean propaganda outlet released a video clip showing simulated attacks on the United States and declaring that “the enemy to be destroyed is in our sights.”In the video, you can see the North Korean and air force specifically attacking the targets of the and it ends with the in flames.

The video comes just days after the US announced it was sending warships to the Korean peninsula and a new set of will be imposed.

According to a report in the Mirror , North Korea's Youth League has vowed to use five million children 'equipped with nuclear bombs' to 'mercilessly wipe out' the

A warning caption read: “The moment when the enemy takes the first steps towards aggression and invasion.” A second caption reads: “We will show you what a strong country that leads the world in nuclear and missile technology is capable of.”

The Nuclear Threat Initiative, a US-based non-profit opposed to the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, estimated in its 2015 report that North Korea possessed somewhere between 2,500 and 5,000 tonnes of chemical weapons.

As reported earlier , US President stated that there is an absolute chance that the US could end up having a major conflict with North Korea.

Earlier, an official North Korean website warned on Monday that Pyongyang will "wipe out" the United States if Washington starts a war on the peninsula, the latest tit-for-tat sabre-rattling that has sent tensions soaring in the region.

The reaction from North Korea came after the US Vice-president Mike Pence said that supercarrier Carl Vinson will arrive in waters off the Korean peninsula "in a matter of days", amid reports the North could be preparing a sixth nuclear test.