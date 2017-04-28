TRENDING ON BS
Conflict with North Korea is our biggest worry: Donald Trump
N Korea releases propaganda video blowing up White House; US talks tough

It shows North Korean artillery and air force specifically attacking military targets of USA

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

On Thursday a North Korean propaganda outlet released a video clip showing simulated attacks on the United States and declaring that “the enemy to be destroyed is in our sights.”

(Watch the entire video here.)


 In the video, you can see the North Korean artillery and air force specifically attacking the military targets of the USA and it ends with the White House in flames. 

The video comes just days after the US announced it was sending warships to the Korean peninsula and a new set of sanctions will be imposed.

According to a report in the Mirror, North Korea's Youth League has vowed to use five million children 'equipped with nuclear bombs' to 'mercilessly wipe out' the USA.

A warning caption read: “The moment when the enemy takes the first steps towards aggression and invasion.” A second caption reads: “We will show you what a strong country that leads the world in nuclear and missile technology is capable of.”

The Nuclear Threat Initiative, a US-based non-profit opposed to the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, estimated in its 2015 report that North Korea possessed somewhere between 2,500 and 5,000 tonnes of chemical weapons.

As reported earlier, US President Donald Trump stated that there is an absolute chance that the US could end up having a major conflict with North Korea.

Earlier, an official North Korean website warned on Monday that Pyongyang will "wipe out" the United States if Washington starts a war on the peninsula, the latest tit-for-tat sabre-rattling that has sent tensions soaring in the region.

The reaction from North Korea came after the US Vice-president Mike Pence said that supercarrier Carl Vinson will arrive in waters off the Korean peninsula "in a matter of days", amid reports the North could be preparing a sixth nuclear test.

It is a well know fact that North Korea involves itself in a lot of propaganda, showing off its military might. In April, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw an elaborate military parade in the centre of Pyongyang. The military parade displayed submarine-launched ballistic missiles for the first time and what appeared to be a new intercontinental ballistic missile, in addition to others that have already been publicly unveiled.

