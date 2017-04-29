North Korea's missile launch is absolutely unacceptable, says Shinzo Abe

Abe called upon international community, in particular China, to show solidarity

Japanese Prime Minister on Saturday called North Korea's test-fire of a ballistic missile "absolutely unacceptable" and a "grave threat to our country".



Speaking in London, Abe called upon the community, in particular China, to "show solidarity" in formulating a response.



"There is a major crisis looming over the peace and prosperity of the world," he told reporters at the end of a three-day visit to and



"Despite strong warnings by the community, North Korea today went through with its ballistic missile launch.



"It is a grave threat to our country, this is absolutely not acceptable, we strongly condemn such acts.



"Our country will be resolute in our response," he vowed.



North Korea test-fired the missile today in apparent defiance of a concerted US push for tougher sanctions to curb Pyongyang's nuclear weapons ambitions.



The latest launch, which said was a failure, came just hours after US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson warned the UN Security Council of "catastrophic consequences" if the community — most notably — failed to pressure the North into abandoning its weapons programme.



Abe said G7 leaders meeting in Italy next month, "shoulder a huge responsibility" in responding to the threat.



"The community must display solidarity," he said, adding that he had agreed with President Vladimir Putin on Thursday that Russia, China, Japan, US and all needed to cooperate closely on the issue.



He singled out as being "extremely important" in resolving the crisis given its UN Security Council role and that it accounts for 90 per cent of North Korea's trade.



"For the denuclearisation of North Korea, I hope will play a constructive role in the implementation of UN Security Council resolutions. It is my high expectation that will perform its role properly.

AFP | PTI