North Korea's top trading partners

The United Nations Security Council voted unanimously to impose a new set of sanctions against in response to Pyongyang's sixth and strongest nuclear test explosion on September 3. The new sanctions set a cap on crude and refined oil exports to











The sale of natural gas will be prohibited and refined petroleum sales will be capped at 2 million barrels annually. The Security Council resolution also bans all textile exports. Geographically, China and share a large border, which makes China a natural partner for trade. Here’s a look at North Korea’s trade numbers in 2016: