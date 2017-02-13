North Korea says ballistic missile test a success

The missile was launched from Banghyon air base in the western province of North Pyongan

The missile was launched from Banghyon air base in the western province of North Pyongan

confirmed it had "successfully" tested a ballistic missile, the state-run news agency KCNA reported today.



"A surface-to-surface medium long-range ballistic .. Was successfully test-fired on Sunday," the report said.



The was launched from Banghyon air base in the western province of North Pyongan, and flew east towards the Sea of (East Sea), South Korea's defence ministry said earlier.

AFP | PTI