North Korea says ballistic missile test a success

AFP | PTI  |  Seoul 

This undated photo distributed on Sept 6, 2016, by the North Korean govt, shows ballistic missiles launched during a drill at an undisclosed location in North Korea.
North Korea confirmed it had "successfully" tested a ballistic missile, the state-run news agency KCNA reported today.

"A surface-to-surface medium long-range ballistic missile Pukguksong-2... Was successfully test-fired on Sunday," the report said.



The missile was launched from Banghyon air base in the western province of North Pyongan, and flew east towards the Sea of Japan (East Sea), South Korea's defence ministry said earlier.

