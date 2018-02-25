JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

Jaitapur nuclear-plant: Framework agreement likely during Macron's visit

With $116-bn cash, Berkshire needs 'huge' deals to bolster results: Buffett
Business Standard

North Korea says willing to talk to US, says Seoul after Winter Olympics

Pyongyang has frequently said it is willing to talk without preconditions, but Washington says it must first take concrete steps towards denuclearisation

AFP | PTI  |  Seoul 

Kim Jong-un
Kim Jong Un at his luxury ski resort

North Korea is "very willing" to hold talks with the United States, its delegation to the Winter Olympics closing ceremony said on Sunday, according to Seoul's presidential Blue House. In a meeting with the South's President Moon Jae-in, the North's delegation "agreed that inter-Korea talks and North-US relations should improve together", the Blue House said in a statement. Pyongyang has frequently said it is willing to talk without preconditions, but Washington says it must first take concrete steps towards denuclearisation.

First Published: Sun, February 25 2018. 19:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements